Brockville man stabbed during fight with roommate: police

BROCKVILLE – City police have laid charges after a man was stabbed during a fight in a north-end neighbourhood.

The squabble happened on Kensington Parkway around 2:20 p.m. Monday where police say two roommates got into it and one of them – a 46-year-old man – ended up with a “superficial” stab wound in the arm.

The other roommate – a 24-year-old woman – is charged with assault with a weapon. She was also charged with having a prohibited weapon as officers found a set of brass knuckles during her arrest.