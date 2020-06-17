Brockville man charged with stunt driving, impaired

BROCKVILLE – A Brockville man is facing a number of charges after Leeds County O.P.P. spotted a speeding vehicle on County Road 29.

Police say they were doing speed enforcement on the highway on Saturday night (June 13) in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township when a vehicle zoomed by them.

The driver was eventually stopped on County Road 46, about 13 kilometers northwest of Brockville, where he was given a Breathalyzer.

A 19-year-old man from Brockville was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, being a young driver with a blood-alcohol rating above zero, stunt driving and driving a vehicle while having easy access to alcohol.