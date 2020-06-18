Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday June 18, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, June 18, 2020:

There have been 32,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 190 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 27,784 people recovered from the virus while 2,550 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,071,429 of which 21,635 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 99,853. The country has 8,254 deaths from the virus – 168 in British Columbia, 151 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,550 in Ontario, 5,298 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stayed at 352 confirmed cases on Wednesday. The number of deaths also remain at 52. There are 295 cases (98 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 23 in the central region (0 active), 13 in the west (1 active) and 17 in the east (2 active). The health unit redesigned its regional community case map to now report active cases as opposed to resolved cases.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added three cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 161. Of those, 131 are resolved. There were 12,271 tests performed – 258 more than the previous day. Two people in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date.

The Ontario government has extended all emergency orders through June 30. It also plans to extend the state of emergency until July 15. The previous extension was going to expire at the end of the month.

The provincial and federal governments are putting $10 million toward beef and hog farmers, in order to keep their slaughter-ready animals fed, due to COVID-19 related processing delays. Beef farmers can claim up to $2 per head per day. The Ontario government is putting an additional $1.5 million toward packaging excess pork to be given to food banks.

The federal government will release a fiscal snapshot on July 8 in the House of Commons. A fiscal update in the form of the budget was put off in March when the pandemic started.

The Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament in Toronto won’t be played this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was originally scheduled for mid-August.

