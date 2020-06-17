Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday June 17, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, June 17, 2020:

There have been 32,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 184 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 27,431 people recovered from the virus while 2,538 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,047,224 of which 17,920 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 99,467. The country has 8,213 deaths from the virus – 168 in British Columbia, 151 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,538 in Ontario, 5,269 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area had another confirmed case Tuesday to bring the total to 352. The number of deaths remain at 52. There are 295 cases (98 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 23 in the central region (23 resolved), 13 in the west (12 resolved) and 17 in the east (14 resolved). The health unit is redesigning its regional community case map.

Other than the number of tests performed, none of the COVID-19 stats for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area changed Tuesday. There were 12,013 tests performed – 402 more than the previous day. There are 158 confirmed cases of which 131 are resolved. There have been 11 deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an eight week extension to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit – an up to $500 a week benefit for those who still can’t find work during the pandemic.

Trudeau also announced Tuesday that the restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border will remain in place another 30 days. The border has been closed to non-essential traffic. Now, that will take place until at least July 21.

A steroid is showing promise at treating seriously ill COVID-19 patients. The widely available drug, called dexamethasone, reduced deaths by over a third of patients treated while on a ventilator and 20 per cent on those getting oxygen.

