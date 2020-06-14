Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday June 14, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, June 14, 2020:

There have been 31,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 266 (or 0.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 26,538 people recovered from the virus while 2,507 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 980,471 of which 26,158 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 98,410. The country has 8,107 deaths from the virus – 168 in British Columbia, 150 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,507 in Ontario, 5,195 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remains at 351 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. There are 295 cases (98 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 23 in the central region (22 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (14 resolved). The health unit doesn’t update data on the weekend.

There were five new cases reported Saturday in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region – three in the City of Cornwall and one each in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry and Prescott-Russell. That brings the total number of cases to 158. The number of resolved is 128 (81 per cent). A health official says all the latest cases were caused by contact with another positive case.

The province has changed rules for the number of people gathering for weddings and funerals. Effective immediately, gatherings up to 50 people are allowed for outside wedding ceremonies and funeral services. For indoor weddings and funerals, it’s 30 per cent of the venue capacity. Attendees still have to practice precautions, such as maintaining two meters (six feet) from people who are not of the same household or in their “social circle.” Receptions for either event are still a maximum of 10 people.

New York State had its lowest one-day death toll and hospitalization total since the pandemic first began in mid-March.

