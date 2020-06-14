1000 Islands tourism gets big boost

BROCKVILLE – The 1000 Islands Region is getting a big boost from the provincial government to promote tourism as it recovers from the coronavirus outbreak.

Ontario Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod, joined by local MPP Steve Clark, was at the Brockville Tourism Visitors Center on Market Street West Saturday afternoon to make the announcement.

The region will receive $350,000 – part of a $13 million federal-provincial program being doled out across the province under Destination Ontario and Destination Canada.

The money will go towards marketing to ensure people stick closer to home and experience opportunities in their own back yard.

The province also announced a new online virtual hub called Ontario Live.

MacLeod doesn’t believe the tourism industry locally will recover to pre-coronavirus status until 2024.