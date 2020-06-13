Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday June 13, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, June 12, 2020:

There have been 31,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 182 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 26,187 people recovered from the virus while 2,498 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 953,015 of which 18,512 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 97,943. The country has 8,049 deaths from the virus – 168 in British Columbia, 149 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,498 in Ontario, 5,148 in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

No change in the case numbers in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area. It’s 351 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. There are 295 cases (98 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 23 in the central region (22 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (14 resolved).

Two more people have recovered from coronavirus in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, bringing the number of resolved cases to 126 (82 per cent). The total of confirmed cases remains at 153. There are two people in hospital, one in ICU. Eleven people have died.

People looking to refill prescriptions under the Ontario Drug Benefit program will be able to get refills up to a 100-day supply starting Monday (June 15). The province had limited refills to 30 days at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in order to make sure there were no drug shortages.

Premier Doug Ford announced the creation of bubbles of family and friends you can come into close contact with, calling them “social circles.” Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott says the “social circles” will be 10 or fewer people and shouldn’t be confused with social gatherings. In social circles you can hug, kiss and come in close contact while in social gatherings you still have to exercise physical distancing of two meters (six feet). Elliott says people need to “be true to your circle” and not be part of more than one.

All airline passengers in Canada will soon have to have their temperature taken before boarding planes in Canada. In addition to domestic flights, it will include all flights into and out of Canada. Those with a fever won’t be able to board.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.