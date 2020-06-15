Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday June 15, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, June 15, 2020:

There have been 32,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 197 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 26,961 people recovered from the virus while 2,519 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,003,749 of which 25,290 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 98,787. The country has 8,146 deaths from the virus – 168 in British Columbia, 150 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,519 in Ontario, 5,222 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remains at 351 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. There are 295 cases (98 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 23 in the central region (22 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (14 resolved). The health unit doesn’t update data on the weekend.

Two more people recovered from the virus Sunday to bring the total resolved cases to 130 (82 per cent) in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region. There are still 158 confirmed cases. There are two people in hospital, one in ICU. Eleven people have died. Total number of tests performed is 11,306.

