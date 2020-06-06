Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday June 6, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, June 6, 2020:

There have been 29,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 344 cases (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 23,583 people recovered from the virus while 2,372 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 809,053 of which 12,247 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 93,335. The country has 7,703 deaths from the virus – 167 in British Columbia, 146 in Alberta, 11 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,372 in Ontario, 4,935 in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 61 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit increase by one case on Friday to 351 confirmed cases. The number of deaths remains at 50. There are 283 cases (94 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there were 23 in the central region (22 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (12 resolved).

Prescott’s Municipal Emergency Control Group met Friday to talk about the latest ease in restrictions. Municipal beaches are now open for public use but people have to exercise social distancing. Prescott has decided to cancel Canada Day fireworks and festivities and virtual celebrations are in the works. Mayor Brett Todd believes residents are doing an “outstanding job” abiding by the rules.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added a newly confirmed case on Friday within the City of Cornwall, bringing the total to 150 confirmed cases and 11 deaths regionally. Of those, 118 cases are resolved.

The federal government is offering $14 billion to the provinces and territories for support in the recovery from COVID-19. While appreciative, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it’s not enough and that the cost alone for Ontario will be $23 billion.

Canada recorded its highest unemployment rate even though the economy added 289,600 jobs in May. The jobless rate rose to 13.7 per cent – the highest it’s been since 1982.

