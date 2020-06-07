Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday June 7, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, June 7, 2020:

There have been 30,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 387 + 68 due to lab reporting delay (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 23,947 people recovered from the virus while 2,407 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 832,158 of which 12,384 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 95,057. The country has 7,773 deaths from the virus – 167 in British Columbia, 146 in Alberta, 11 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,407 in Ontario, 4,970 in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 61 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 351 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. There are 283 cases (94 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there were 23 in the central region (22 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (12 resolved). The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends.

The number of tests in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit surpassed 10,000 on Saturday. There were an additional 255 people tested at assessment centers and by paramedics at home, bringing the total to 10,131. The rest of the region stats stayed the same: 150 confirmed cases, 118, resolved, 11 deaths, three people in hospital with one in ICU and one institutional outbreak.

The Ontario government has extended emergency orders until June 19. That includes keeping bars and restaurants closed except for take-out and delivery, plus gatherings of no more than five people. Suspension on limitations of court proceedings has also been extended until Sept. 11. The original provincial emergency was declared March 17.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is finalizing plans to open its various locks to pleasure craft, with some procedures being modified to keep social distancing measures in place. The Iroquois Lock is scheduled to open June 8 (Monday) and the locks in the Montreal to Lake Ontario section will open June 22.

The federal government is putting $1.1 million into national disability organizations to help them reach out to people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.