Four arrested in South Dundas apartment drug bust

DIXONS CORNERS – Four people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in South Dundas.

Provincial police searched an apartment on County Road 18 on Friday, May 29, seizing cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, crystal meth, hydromorphone and clonazepam – an anti-seizure medication.

Police say they also found restricted weapons, ammunition, contraband cigarettes and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Two men, both 24 years old, a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl – all from South Dundas – are facing drug-related charges.