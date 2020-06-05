Four arrested in South Dundas apartment drug bust

Posted on June 5, 2020

In this provided photo, Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry O.P.P. show off the drugs and weapons seized at an apartment on County Road 18 in South Dundas on Friday, May 29, 2020. Four people from South Dundas are facing charges. (SD&G O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

DIXONS CORNERS – Four people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in South Dundas.

Provincial police searched an apartment on County Road 18 on Friday, May 29, seizing cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, crystal meth, hydromorphone and clonazepam – an anti-seizure medication.

Police say they also found restricted weapons, ammunition, contraband cigarettes and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Two men, both 24 years old, a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl – all from South Dundas – are facing drug-related charges.

