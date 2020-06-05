Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday June 5, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, June 5, 2020:

There have been 29,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 356 cases (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 23,208 people recovered from the virus while 2,357 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 786,323 of which 12,760 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 93,726. The country has 7,637 deaths from the virus – 166 in British Columbia, 146 in Alberta, 11 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,357 in Ontario, 4,885 in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 61 in Nova Scotia.

New Brunswick recorded its first coronavirus death since the pandemic began in mid-March. According to social media posts, the victim was a man in his 80s who was a resident at a nursing home in the northernmost part of the province near Campbellton.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stayed steady Thursday at 350 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. There are 281 cases (94 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there were 22 in the central region (21 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (12 resolved).

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stayed steady Thursday at 149 with 11 deaths. Of those, 118 cases are resolved (increase of two from previous day).

New federal models show COVID-19 is on the decline but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the threat is still there and the country is not out of the woods. He says people will need to continue social distancing measures and wear masks.

The tax free one time payment for those on Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement will receive their money the first week of July. It will be $300 for OAS and $200 for GIS.

The province has appointed an Etobicoke hospital to take over temporary management of the Woodbridge Vista Care Community nursing home in Vaughan. The home has an uncontrolled outbreak of COVID-19, despite already having hospital support.

Short-term rentals, like bed-and-breakfasts, cottages and Airbnb, are being allowed to reopen in Ontario starting today (Friday).

