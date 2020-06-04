O.P.P. officer charged with sexual assault on minor

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. – A 19 year veteran of the O.P.P. in Eastern Ontario has been charged by the Professional Standards Bureau for an alleged assault on a minor.

The bureau started its investigation in January after receiving a complaint about an alleged assault in 2013.

An O.P.P. constable, who police are not naming in order to protect the victim, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference on a minor.

The officer has been suspended with pay as set out in the rules of the Ontario Police Services Act.

He will appear in a L’Orignal court at a later date.