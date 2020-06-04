Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday June 4, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, June 4, 2020:

There have been 29,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 338 cases (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 22,811 people recovered from the virus while 2,312 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 765,501 of which 11,636 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 93,085. The country has 7,498 deaths from the virus – 166 in British Columbia, 145 in Alberta, 11 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,312 in Ontario, 4,794 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 60 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added seven cases on Tuesday to bring the total to 350 confirmed cases. But only two of those are actually new cases after the health unit corrected some data errors. The number of deaths remain at 50. There are 280 cases (95 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there were 22 in the central region (21 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (12 resolved).

A COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit in an Ottawa hospital has improved and been moved to the regular floor, meaning there are no people from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area in ICU. The total number of people hospitalized is three. The number of confirmed cases stayed at 149 with 11 deaths.

Ontario has extended its emergency declaration until June 30. It was approved by the legislature on Tuesday. The emergency declaration is different than the emergency orders that are set to expire June 9, which deal with crowd size among other controls, but will likely be extended or changed.

