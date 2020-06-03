Brockville Pride Week kicks off virtually

BROCKVILLE – Brockville Pride Week kicked off Monday with a flag raising event.

But due to social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, the ceremony near the Brockville Railway Tunnel was streamed live on social media with about 40 people participating online, Coun. Leigh Bursey said.

“We are excited to mark Brockville Pride’s tenth annual season, in spite of the events not looking the same as previous years,” Bursey said in a email to Brockville Newswatch.

Brockville Pride announced in mid-April that it would be cancelling all events during the Pride Week celebration.

Spokesman Ryan Northrup said they are hoping to plan an event in late fall to commemorate the 10th anniversary to honour people, organizations and businesses who have helped to made Brockville Pride a success for a decade.