Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday June 3, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, June 3, 2020:

There have been 28,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 446 cases (or 1.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 22,484 people recovered from the virus while 2,293 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 747,964 of which 10,622 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 92,410. The country has 7,395 deaths from the virus – 165 in British Columbia, 143 in Alberta, 11 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,293 in Ontario, 4,713 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 60 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stayed the same on Tuesday with 343 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. There are 275 cases (94 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there were 21 in the central region (20 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 13 in the east (10 resolved).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area number of confirmed cases stayed at 149. Of those, 115 cases are resolved. There are three people in hospital, one in ICU and 8,863 tests have been performed.

Ross Video in Iroquois is closed until Friday after an employee tested positive Tuesday night. The Morrisburg Leader, citing company officials, says the facility is closed to allow time for any potential virus in the building to degrade. The company also does regular cleaning.

There have been 25,000 submissions to the Ontario Together Fund and 15,000 of those have led to $200 million in purchases of personal protective equipment.

The province has ordered a Kitchener hospital to take over managing Forest Heights nursing home for the next 90 days. The home has been unable to contain the spread of COVID-19, despite getting hospital support for weeks.

The doctor at the center of an outbreak in Campbelltown, New Brunswick says he’s been the victim of online racist attacks. The doctor, who is of Congolese descent, isn’t sure how he picked up the virus when travelling to Quebec to pick up his young daughter.

Health officials in the U.S. are worried about the demonstrations surrounding the death of George Floyd. The locations of larger protests have seen spikes in COVID-19 cases. Doctors are telling protesters to wear face shields which also protect their eyes.

