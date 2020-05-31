Teen missing in Lower Beverley Lake

DELTA – A teenager is missing and presumed drowned after falling out of a canoe into Lower Beverley Lake in Rideau Lakes Township Sunday afternoon.

Leeds County O.P.P. say four people were in the canoe when an 18-year-old somehow went overboard just after 2 p.m. today.

The other three people in the canoe managed to keep it upright and paddled safely to shore where the authorities were called.

The Rideau Lakes Fire Department and the O.P.P. Marine Unit have been searching the lake today and O.P.P. divers with the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit have been called to come and assist.

Speaking with Brockville Newswatch, O.P.P. Const. Erin Cranton couldn’t say whether the four people in the canoe were wearing life jackets because it was early on in the investigation.

Cranton also couldn’t say what the relationship was between the foursome.

Lower Beverley Lake is approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Brockville.