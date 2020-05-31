Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday May 31, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, May 31, 2020:

There have been 27,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 323 cases (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 21,353 people recovered from the virus while 2,247 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 701,327 of which 12,760 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 90,190. The country has 7,073 deaths from the virus – 164 in British Columbia, 143 in Alberta, 10 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,247 in Ontario, 4,439 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 60 in Nova Scotia.

Two active outbreaks at regional nursing homes were resolved Saturday, meaning there are no institutional outbreaks in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area. All other statistics stayed the same: 147 confirmed cases, 92 resolved, 11 deaths, three in hospital, one in ICU. Local testing jumped by 207 on Saturday to 8,585 tests.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area is at 342 confirmed cases and 50 deaths with 90 per cent of cases (264) recovered. The health unit doesn’t update statistics over the weekend.

Hydro One customers will continue to get rate relief into the fall. The Ontario government will keep the time-of-use electricity price at the recovery rate of 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour around the clock until Oct. 31.

The Quebec government will open parks and pools this summer with social distancing and other measures in effect.

It’s curtains up for drive-in movie theaters in Ontario. The province is allowing existing screens to resume business today (Sunday).

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.