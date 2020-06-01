Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday June 1, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, June 1, 2020:

There have been 27,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 326 cases (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 21,810 people recovered from the virus while 2,266 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 718,341 of which 9,647 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 90,947. The country has 7,295 deaths from the virus – 164 in British Columbia, 143 in Alberta, 11 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,266 in Ontario, 4,641 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 60 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area is at 342 confirmed cases and 50 deaths with 90 per cent of cases (264) recovered. The health unit doesn’t update statistics over the weekend.

A day after two active outbreaks at regional nursing homes were resolved (Saturday), the number of resolved cases jumped from 92 to 114 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region. There are no institutional outbreaks. There was also another positive case, bringing the total to 148 cases.

The Ontario government is likely to lift a restriction on 30-day prescription renewals by the end of June. That’s according to seniors community and pharmacy industry officials. The restriction was put in place in mid-March to prevent drug shortages during the pandemic.

New Brunswick health officials say four patients and a health care workers have tested positive at a Campbellton nursing home, linked to a worker who did not self-isolate after travelling outside the province. There is now a cluster of a dozen cases.

Starting today in British Columbia, children in kindergarten to grave five are going back to school half-time. Grades 6 to 12 are going back one day a week, though in both cases attendance isn’t mandatory.

