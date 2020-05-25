Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 25, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, May 25, 2020:

There have been 25,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 460 cases (or 1.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 19,477 people recovered from the virus while 2,073 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 611,369 of which 3,216 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 84,699. The country has 6,424 deaths from the virus – 157 in British Columbia, 135 in Alberta, seven in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,073 in Ontario, 3,984 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 58 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remains at 338 confirmed cases and 49 deaths. Seventy-nine per cent of COVID-19 cases (229) have recovered. The health unit doesn’t update statistics over the weekend.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had another positive case on Sunday – the second one in as many days in SD&G. The region also recorded its 11th death. The total number of confirmed cases is now 144 with 83 of those resolved.

Premier Doug Ford has announced that people can go get tested for COVID-19 even if they’re not showing symptoms. The province will also announced a new targeted testing strategy next week.

Thousands of people ignored physical distancing rules and got together in a Toronto park Saturday – something Premier Ford condemned. Toronto police and bylaw were out Sunday so there wasn’t a repeat. Toronto is one of the hardest hit areas of Ontario for COVID-19 with nearly 760 deaths.

A procession was held in the streets of Halifax Sunday for Captain Jennifer Casey who died in a Snowbirds jet crash last weekend in B.C. during Operation Inspiration.

U.S. President Donald Trump golfed for a second day in a row Sunday at his club in Virginia during the Memorial Day weekend. Despite the recommendation of health officials, he continues to not wear a mask.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.