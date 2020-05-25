Brockville police search for motorcycle rider

BROCKVILLE – City police are trying to identify a motorcycle rider who took off on them earlier this month.

The Brockville Police Service released closed-circuit camera images of the rider and the motorcycle today (May 25) for the case that happened Friday, May 8.

Police say they tried to stop the bike that didn’t have a licence plate at the Circle K on King Street West, when the driver sped off, last seen going north of Perth Street.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black helmet, black jacket, and light-coloured pants.

The motorcycle is a blue sport bike – possibly a 750cc model or larger.

If you have any information, call Brockville police.