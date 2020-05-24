Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday May 24, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, May 24, 2020:

There have been 25,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 412 cases (or 1.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 19,146 people recovered from the virus while 2,048 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 599,986 of which 5,871 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 83,621. The country has 6,355 deaths from the virus – 157 in British Columbia, 135 in Alberta, seven in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,048 in Ontario, 3,940 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 58 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remains at 338 confirmed cases and 49 deaths. Seventy-nine per cent of COVID-19 cases (229) have recovered. The health unit doesn’t update statistics over the weekend.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added another confirmed positive case in SD&G on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 143. There are 81 cases resolved. The number of deaths remain at 10.

The Canadian Meat Council is expecting $77 million from the federal government for the food processing industry will be used for changes to plants – not measures already in place. The sector has been hit hard by outbreaks at plants particularly in western Canada.

The Liberals have proposed expanded meetings of Parliament. There’s a motion to be debated on Monday to add an additional day of weekly meetings for the COVID-19 committee for a total of four, plus four sittings of the House of Commons in July and August.

The NBA is in talks with Walt Disney Company about resuming the basketball season at a single site in Florida in late July. The NHL Players Association has approved the league’s return to play format with a 24-team playoff format and talks are continuing to resume the season.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.