First heat warning of 2020 for Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – The next three days in Leeds-Grenville are going to be hot, hot, hot.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Monday afternoon as temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s Tuesday through Thursday. With humidity factored in, it will feel like the upper 30s.

The first warm spell of the season is expected to break on Thursday afternoon as showers and cooler temperatures prevail.

The local health unit is advising people to be careful and to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.

A heat warning is issued when there are two or more consecutive days where the daytime high will reach 31 Celsius or warmer and nighttime lows will be 20 Celsius or warmer.