Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday May 26, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, May 26, 2020:

There have been 25,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 460 cases (or 1.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 19,477 people recovered from the virus while 2,073 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 611,369 of which 3,216 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 85,711. The country has 6,545 deaths from the virus – 161 in British Columbia, 138 in Alberta, seven in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,102 in Ontario, 4,069 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 58 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added another case over the weekend to bring the number of confirmed cases to 339. The number of deaths remain at 49. Eighty-nine per cent of COVID-19 cases (257) have recovered. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 21 in the central region (18 recovered), 13 in the west (10 recovered) and 11 in the east (eight recovered).

Two more people recovered in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as the number of confirmed positive cases stayed steady at 144. There are now 85 cases resolved. There have been 11 deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with the provinces to give workers 10 days of paid sick leave a year, in order to make it easier for them to stay home when they’re ill.

