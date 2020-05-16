Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday May 16, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, May 16, 2020:

There have been 21,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 428 cases (or 2.0 per cent) from the previous day. There are 16,641 people recovered from the virus while 1,825 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 510,841 of which 14,373 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 74,613. The country has 5,562 deaths from the virus – 140 in British Columbia, 125 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,825 in Ontario, 3,401 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 55 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added another coronavirus case Friday for a total of 327 cases. The number of deaths remained at 48. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there were 21 in the central region (17 recovered), 12 in the west (10 recovered) and nine in the east (six recovered).

There was one more resolved case on Friday, bringing the number of resolved cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region to 69. The number of positive cases so far has stayed the same at 134 with 10 deaths.

The federal government’s wage subsidy will continue through the summer. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will last until at least the end of August. It was set to end the first week of June.

Some of the Canadian Armed Forces members working in long term care home have contracted coronavirus. Five members have tested positive – one in Ontario and four in Quebec.

This is the first day that golf courses can allow people to tee off as part of a loosening in provincial restrictions. Clubhouses will only be accessible for washrooms. Boat launches and marinas will also open. Private campgrounds and private parks may open and access will only be allowed for people with full-season contracts to go to their RV or trailer.

Starting today in South Dundas, boat launches are open, restricted to one boat at a time. Iroquois tennis courts are open for singles play only without spectators. The dog park is open with rules posted and the Galop Canal Marina will start preparations but no boats will be moored. The launch is open.

Air Canada is laying off at least 20,000 employees of its 38,000 workforce as the fallout from the pandemic drags on.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.