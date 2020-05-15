One dead in Highway 15 crash near Portland

Update 11:11 a.m. Saturday: Nepean man died in freak accident while helping other driver.

PORTLAND – One person is dead after a three vehicle collision on Highway 15 in Rideau Lakes Township.

Leeds County O.P.P. say they were called around 5:30 p.m. for the collision which also damaged a hydro pole, north of Portland.

One of the drivers, a 52-year-old Nepean resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Another driver was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for minor injuries. There is no word on the condition of the third driver.

A section of Highway 15 between County Road 42 and County Road 5 is closed (as of 10 p.m. Friday) for a police investigation, which includes accident reconstruction.

Detours are in place.