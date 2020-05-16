Victim in Highway 15 crash died in freak accident

PORTLAND – A Nepean man died Friday afternoon in a freak accident trying to help another driver who crashed on Highway 15 in Rideau Lakes Township.

A southbound vehicle had struck a hydro pole around 5:30 p.m.

That’s when provincial police say 52-year-old Surendran Thambirajah, who was heading in the opposite direction, stopped to help the person who crashed.

Leeds County O.P.P. say Thambirajah was struck and killed by the downed hydro wire when another southbound vehicle drove over it.

“It wasn’t a live wire…he was struck and killed by the wire,” Const. Eric Cranton told Brockville Newswatch. “It wasn’t an electrocution,” she explained.

All three vehicles involved in the collision had “significant damage,” police said.

One of the other drivers was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for minor injuries.

A section of Highway 15 between County Road 42 and County Road 5 was closed for the evening and reopened around 1 a.m. Saturday.