Frost possible Sunday night; cool week ahead

BROCKVILLE – If you’ve already done some spring planting, you’ll want to cover up those plants tonight (Sunday).

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for our area with temperatures expected near or below the freezing mark, which are the perfect conditions for frost formation.

There is also the possibility of some snow tonight and into Monday morning, the agency said.

Near freezing temperatures overnight are going to be sticking around much of the week as a mass of cold air has settled into the region.

Overnight lows will be around minus 1 to plus 1 until Thursday night when the low is 10.