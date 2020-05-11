Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 11, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, May 11, 2020:

There have been 20,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 294 cases (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 14,772 people recovered from the virus while 1,634 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 433,994 of which 14,816 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 68,848. The country has 4,871 deaths from the virus – 129 in British Columbia, 117 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,634 in Ontario, 2,928 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 47 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties stands at 314 confirmed cases and 43 deaths. The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends.

There was another death in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area reported Sunday, bringing to total number of deaths from the virus to seven. The overall count of positive cases still stands at 130 with 65 of those cases resolved.

Today, Ontario non-essential businesses that have an entrance to the street will be able to start curbside sales. But nobody can go in the stores to shop. It’s the latest easing of restrictions after garden centers and nurseries were allowed to fully open Friday and hardware stores and safety supply stores on Saturday.

A meat plant near Montreal has shut down after 64 workers tested positive for the virus. Cargill says it represents 13 per cent of its workforce at the Chambly, Que. plant. It’s their second Canadian plant to have an outbreak.

Elementary schools outside the Montreal region reopen today. But it won’t be the usual environment for students. Commons areas like gyms and cafeterias will be closed, plus hygiene and physical distancing will be strictly enforced. Quebec is the first province to open schools following the pandemic declaration in March.

