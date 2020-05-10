Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday May 10, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, May 10, 2020:

There have been 19,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 346 cases (or 1.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 14,383 people recovered from the virus while 1,599 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 416,376 of which 15,307 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 67,702. The country has 4,693 deaths from the virus – 129 in British Columbia, 116 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,599 in Ontario, 2,786 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 47 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties stands at 314 confirmed cases and 43 deaths. The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 130 reported positive cases. One person has been released from hospital with two people still in hospitals, both of which are in ICU. Six people have died – all at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet. The number of resolved cases increased by one to 62.

The Ontario government will open provincial parks and conservation reserves for limited day-use access starting Monday. Activities will be limited to walking, hiking, biking and bird watching. Campgrounds, beaches and playgrounds remain closed.

The province has passed an emergency order to allow school board employees to be redeployed to congregate care settings, like hospitals, long term care homes, retirement homes and women’s shelters.

After receiving a below-standard shipment of eight million N95 masks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country won’t be paying full price for them and is now looking for an alternative supplier. The masks came from China.

A rare disease, similar to Kawasaki disease, has attacked at least 73 children in New York State. It’s claimed the lives of two children and a teenager in the state. While there’s no conclusive connection, all the children who died tested positive for COVID-19 or had the antibodies but didn’t show common symptoms.

