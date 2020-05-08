Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday May 8, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, May 8, 2020:

There have been 19,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 399 cases (or 2.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 13,569 people recovered from the virus while 1,477 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 380,854 of which 13,012 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 64,922. The country has 4,408 deaths from the virus – 126 in British Columbia, 114 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,477 in Ontario, 2,631 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 44 in Nova Scotia.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark added another two cases to bring its total of confirmed cases to 313. The number of deaths remain at 43. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 18 in the central region (16 recovered), 12 in the west (10 recovered) and seven in the east (five recovered).

Another novel coronavirus was added to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Thursday, bringing the total to 112. There are three people in hospital, two in ICU and two deaths to date.

A burning ban for the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville is being lifted today (Friday) at 8 a.m. That includes the City of Brockville. Make sure to have a burning permit if your municipality requires one.

As part of Operation Inspiration, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be flying over Brockville today (Friday) some time between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

The Ontario government has unveiled a framework to allow hospitals to plan for the “gradual resumption” of elective surgeries. The timelines will vary by hospital and have to be approved by regional oversight.

Once the pandemic is over, the minister of long term care says there will be a review conducted on the long term care home system. Merrilee Fullerton says “the system is broken.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached an agreement with all the provinces and territories for a wage top-up for essential workers. Details are being finalized but the overall money being put towards wages is $4 billion Canada-wide. “If you’re risking your health to keep this country moving and you’re making minimum wage, you deserve a raise,” he said.

Greyhound Canada will temporarily suspend routes in the country. The company says ridership has dropped 95 per cent during the pandemic. The suspension takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday (May 12). Four hundred employees at the busing company will be affected.

Trust your doctor? It seems a lot of people do in the midst of a pandemic. A Proof Strategies survey suggests almost nine in 10 Canadians now have trust in doctors. For scientists, it’s more than eight in 10. But trust fell for media and CEO’s to around three in 10.

A second Community Strong Food Drive for Loaves and Fishes and the Brockville and Area Food Bank will be held in Brockville on Saturday (May 9) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The last food drive was held on April 11. There are two city routes both starting from the Quickie Convenience Store at Central Avenue East and Ormond Street.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.