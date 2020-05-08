Bear sighting in north end Brockville

BROCKVILLE – With no school and children home during the pandemic, Brockville police are warning families to be careful after a bear was spotted in the north end of the city Friday morning.

Police say the young bear was seen around the Windsor Heights, Loyalist Park and Flanders Heights neighbourhoods around 6 a.m. – Pedan Boulevard, Windsor Drive, Laurier Boulevard and Duke Street.

“It (the bear) appears to be alone, and presume it is looking for its mother. Please keep all garbage and food sources inside and away from wildlife,” Const. April Muldoon said.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources has been notified and is aware of the situation, police said just before 9 a.m.

If you see the bear, call 613-342-0127, but “please do not attempt to catch it,” Muldoon said.

Police believe the animal, last seen around Windsor Drive and Dana Street, is trying to make its way back to the Mac Johnson Wildlife Area.