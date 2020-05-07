Suspended driver has car impounded; caught hours later nabbing food: police
BROCKVILLE – A man in his 50s had a run-in with Brockville law enforcement twice in the space of four hours on Wednesday.
Police say they stopped a vehicle on King Street and found that the 53-year-old driver has been disqualified for previous driving convictions. His car was impounded for 45 days.
Brockville police were then called to the Food Basics “for the same 53-year-old” man – now on foot.
He was allegedly putting items in his backpack before leaving the store.
The accused was charged with trespassing and released.
