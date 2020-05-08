COVID-19 outbreak at Brockville retirement home

BROCKVILLE – The regional health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Brockville retirement home.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit announced Friday night that one staff member at Royal Brock Retirement Residence has tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak is automatically declared when there is one positive case – either resident or staff member – at a long term care facility.

The staffer is self-isolating at home and fellow workers have been told to monitor for symptoms.

“The safety and security of our staff and residents is a primary concern for us as is minimizing the risk of transmission,” Royal Brock’s Director of Care, Jenifer Willis, said in a statement.

Willis says the home is following all infection control and screening measures set out by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart.

Royal Brock on Stewart Boulevard has 76 rooms.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the health unit said it had four COVID-19 related outbreaks in long term care facilities in the tri-counties. A health unit map did not indicate Brockville as an outbreak location, meaning this latest case will make five outbreaks in the region.

The other active outbreaks are Willowdale Retirement Residence in Smiths Falls, Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place, Carolina Retirement Residence in Perth and Almonte Country Haven near Mississippi Mills.