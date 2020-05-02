Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday May 2, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, May 2, 2020:

There have been 16,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 421 cases (or 2.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 10,825 people recovered from the virus while 1,121 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 294,054 of which 11,975 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 55,061. The country has 3,391 deaths from the virus – 112 in British Columbia, 92 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, six in Manitoba, 1,121 in Ontario, 2,022 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 29 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties added another case Friday for a total of 311 positive cases. The newest case was in the Brockville area. The number of deaths remain at 40. In Leeds-Grenville, community cases were unchanged Thursday – 22 in the central region (14 recovered), 12 in the west (eight recovered) and six in the east (four recovered). Those community numbers don’t include long term care home cases.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit total number of confirmed cases increased by three on Friday to 94 (includes 16 long term, retirement and lodging home cases). There have been no deaths. The number of resolved cases rose by two on Friday to 52.

Some Ontario businesses will be up and running on Monday. Premier Doug Ford announced a select list of services which can reopen provided they have infection control measures in place. Read that story by clicking here.

Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says confirmed cases of coronavirus are only part of the picture. She says total infection will be clearer once there are good antibody blood tests widely collected. The key now is to keep case numbers low so severely ill patients don’t overwhelm the health care system.

Canada is in a recession, according to a report by the C.D. Howe Institute. It says the stiff stay-home restrictions have had their effect on the economy.

