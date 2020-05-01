Select businesses allowed to open Monday

EASTERN ONTARIO – The provincial government has announced a select list of businesses that will be able to reopen Monday as part of getting the economy rolling again as we move out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The list includes garden centers and nurseries for curbside pickup or delivery only, lawn care and landscaping businesses and some essential construction projects.

Those essential construction projects include shipping and logistics, broadband and telecommunications, municipal projects, colleges, child care centers, schools as well as site preparation, excavation and servicing for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential development.

Also on the list are automatic and self-serve car washes and auto dealerships (auto dealers by appointment only).

Golf course and marinas will be able to do seasonal prep work like course maintenance, putting boats in the water and servicing boats but both places won’t be open to the public.

Operations will be able to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 4.