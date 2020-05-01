Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday May 1, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, May 1, 2020:

There have been 16,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 459 cases (or 2.9 per cent) from the previous day. There are 10,205 people recovered from the virus while 1,082 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 277,522 of which 11,859 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 52,236. The country has 3,184 deaths from the virus – 111 in British Columbia, 89 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, six in Manitoba, 1,082 in Ontario, 1,859 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 28 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties added another six cases for a total of 310 positive cases. The number of deaths remain at 40. In Leeds-Grenville, community cases were unchanged Thursday – 21 in the central region (14 recovered), 12 in the west (eight recovered) and six in the east (four recovered). Those community numbers don’t include long term care home cases.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit total number of confirmed cases is still 91 (includes 11 long term, retirement and lodging home cases). There have been no deaths.

The Village of Westport has extended its declaration of emergency until May 31. It was to expire yesterday (April 30). The emergency declaration allowed Mayor Robin Jones to issue a number of orders, including the suspension of garbage bag tags, closing public access to town hall and disable the town’s WiFi in downtown and Lockwood Park.

Athens is holding a food drive on Saturday. Residents can put their food donations at the end of their driveway for pickup at 9 a.m. and volunteers will pick them up.

The federal deficit is expected to reach $252 billion this year due to the pandemic. That’s mostly due to $146 billion in aid packages announced. More than seven million people have taking up the government’s Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Nunavut has its first case of coronavirus. The person in Pond Inlet is in isolation and doing well. Nunavut was the only jurisdiction in Canada without a positive case – until Thursday.

British Columbia will outline its reopening plan for the economy next week.

