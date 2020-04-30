Heavy rain prompts advisories for parts of Leeds-Grenville

GANANOQUE – A lot of rain is forecast to fall in the Gananoque area, Westport and the northeastern portion of Leeds-Grenville.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Westport and Charleston Lake with between 40 and 60 millimeters (1.6-2.4 inches) expected this afternoon and into tonight.

It says heavy downpours could cause some localized flooding.

For Gananoque and Mallorytown and the northeast including Merrickville-Wolford and Kemptville, the amount of rain hasn’t triggered a rainfall warning yet.

There’s a special weather statement calling for 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) of rain.

A rainfall warning is triggered if there is 50 millimeters or more of rain expected within a one hour time period.

As of 7:50 a.m., there were no weather advisories for Brockville.