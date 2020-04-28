Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 28, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 28, 2020:

There have been 14,856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 424 cases (or 2.9 per cent) from the previous day. There are 8,525 people recovered from the virus while 892 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 242,188 of which 5,001 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 48,500. The country has 2,707 deaths from the virus – 103 in British Columbia, 75 in Alberta, five in Saskatchewan, six in Manitoba, 892 in Ontario, 1,599 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 24 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties added six cases on Monday and now stands at 291 coronavirus cases and 39 deaths (36 in long term care and three in the community). Across Leeds-Grenville, there have been 19 community cases in the central area (14 recovered), 11 in the west (four recovered) and six in the east (four recovered). Community cases don’t include long term care numbers.

Since moving to a drop-in format, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart told the Leeds-Grenville Municipal Emergency Control Group Monday there’s be “a bit of a surge” in people showing up at the Brockville assessment center but not a dramatic increase.

The county is adding a second childcare location in Kemptville to meet the demand from essential and front line workers. The center at Commonwealth Public School is also expanding to six rooms, which hold six kids each to meet social distancing rules. A second site at the Brockville YMCA is scheduled to open next Monday.

Brockville’s self-distancing center, designed to temporarily put a roof over the heads of people “precariously housed” is full with nine people. The county is renting out rooms and office space at a Brockville hotel for this purpose.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added another case Monday to bring the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 91. There are three people in hospitals and two of those are in ICU. There have been no deaths.

Premier Doug Ford unveiled a three phase plan to reopen Ontario’s economy. The “road map” would see a gradual reopening of select workplaces and allowing of small gatherings to start and then larger ones down the road. Each stage will last two to four weeks and will be based on consistent decreases in the number of daily new cases. There are no firm dates set to the plan.

A Via Rail worker in Montreal has tested positive for coronavirus. The company says the worker carried material on board and “was not in contact with passengers at any point.” Even so, it notified passengers who were on trains 62 and 22 on Tuesday last week (April 21) and Sunday (April 26) about the case. The employee hasn’t been at work since Sunday after he started developing symptoms.

Nearly 10,000 Canadian businesses have applied for the federal government’s wage subsidy program. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared that number Monday morning, just hours after the government started accepting applications for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. The money is supposed to start flowing by the first week of May.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.