Two charged in Brockville home invasion

BROCKVILLE – Two men have been charged in connection to a home invasion in Brockville early this morning (Monday).

Brockville police say the two men forced their way into a north end home around 3 a.m. and assaulted the tenant.

An 18-year-old and 21-year-old turned themselves into police today and are charged with forcible entry and assault.

Police say the perpetrators and the victim knew each other.

There’s no word on the condition of the victim or an exact location where the home invasion took place.