Emergency relief fund paid to 13 Leeds-Grenville agencies

BROCKVILLE – For Leeds-Grenville, 13 is a lucky number.

The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville says 13 local services and programs will be getting money under the province’s Social Services Relief Fund.

Local MPP Steve Clark announced earlier this month that Leeds-Grenville would be getting just over $1.5 million from the fund to support vulnerable residents.

“I applaud the organizations in Leeds and Grenville working around the clock to help the highest-risk families, individuals and homeless persons. This funding will provide them with the resources they need to continue this critical work,” he said.

The majority of the groups – seven – are headquartered in Brockville.

The groups receiving money are (name, headquarters):

Girl’s Inc., Brockville

Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands Library, Lansdowne

Connect Youth Inc., Prescott

Lanark, Leeds and Grenville, Addiction and Mental Health, Brockville

Country Road Community Health Care, Portland

Volunteer Center of St. Lawrence-Rideau, Brockville

Salvation Army Community and Family Services, Kemptville

Salvation Army Gananoque Care and Share, Gananoque

Brockville and Area Food Bank, Brockville

South Grenville Food Bank, Prescott

Loaves and Fishes, Brockville

The Anglican Parish of St. Lawrence, Brockville

Employment and Education Center (EEC), Brockville

The county says the money started going to the above groups yesterday (Monday).

The Social Services Relief Fund is distributing $200 million across Ontario.