Emergency relief fund paid to 13 Leeds-Grenville agencies

Posted on April 28, 2020

BROCKVILLE – For Leeds-Grenville, 13 is a lucky number.

The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville says 13 local services and programs will be getting money under the province’s Social Services Relief Fund.

Local MPP Steve Clark announced earlier this month that Leeds-Grenville would be getting just over $1.5 million from the fund to support vulnerable residents.

“I applaud the organizations in Leeds and Grenville working around the clock to help the highest-risk families, individuals and homeless persons. This funding will provide them with the resources they need to continue this critical work,” he said.

The majority of the groups – seven – are headquartered in Brockville.

The groups receiving money are (name, headquarters):

  • Girl’s Inc., Brockville
  • Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands Library, Lansdowne
  • Connect Youth Inc., Prescott
  • Lanark, Leeds and Grenville, Addiction and Mental Health, Brockville
  • Country Road Community Health Care, Portland
  • Volunteer Center of St. Lawrence-Rideau, Brockville
  • Salvation Army Community and Family Services, Kemptville
  • Salvation Army Gananoque Care and Share, Gananoque
  • Brockville and Area Food Bank, Brockville
  • South Grenville Food Bank, Prescott
  • Loaves and Fishes, Brockville
  • The Anglican Parish of St. Lawrence, Brockville
  • Employment and Education Center (EEC), Brockville

The county says the money started going to the above groups yesterday (Monday).

The Social Services Relief Fund is distributing $200 million across Ontario.

 

