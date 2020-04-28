Emergency relief fund paid to 13 Leeds-Grenville agencies
BROCKVILLE – For Leeds-Grenville, 13 is a lucky number.
The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville says 13 local services and programs will be getting money under the province’s Social Services Relief Fund.
Local MPP Steve Clark announced earlier this month that Leeds-Grenville would be getting just over $1.5 million from the fund to support vulnerable residents.
“I applaud the organizations in Leeds and Grenville working around the clock to help the highest-risk families, individuals and homeless persons. This funding will provide them with the resources they need to continue this critical work,” he said.
The majority of the groups – seven – are headquartered in Brockville.
The groups receiving money are (name, headquarters):
- Girl’s Inc., Brockville
- Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands Library, Lansdowne
- Connect Youth Inc., Prescott
- Lanark, Leeds and Grenville, Addiction and Mental Health, Brockville
- Country Road Community Health Care, Portland
- Volunteer Center of St. Lawrence-Rideau, Brockville
- Salvation Army Community and Family Services, Kemptville
- Salvation Army Gananoque Care and Share, Gananoque
- Brockville and Area Food Bank, Brockville
- South Grenville Food Bank, Prescott
- Loaves and Fishes, Brockville
- The Anglican Parish of St. Lawrence, Brockville
- Employment and Education Center (EEC), Brockville
The county says the money started going to the above groups yesterday (Monday).
The Social Services Relief Fund is distributing $200 million across Ontario.