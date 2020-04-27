Patrons help cops catch Gananoque gas thief

GANANOQUE – Some customers at a Gananoque gas station are credited with helping police track down a gas thief driving a stolen car.

The Gananoque Police Service says a local station owner was suspicious on Saturday (April 25) after a man tried to pay with two credit cards – both declined. Then, he begged the owner not to call the police.

Another customer heard that and jumped on their cell phone and dialled 911.

“Thanks to the quick-thinking and observations of multiple witnesses, the vehicle was confirmed stolen and Gananoque police were able to pass on a bulletin to partnering agencies to watch for it,” the Gananoque Police Service said.

O.P.P. stopped the speeding vehicle on Highway 401 near Napanee and arrested the driver.

The man, who was not identified, was kept in jail for a bail hearing on “several property related offences.”