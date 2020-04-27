Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday April 27, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, April 27, 2020:

There have been 14,432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 437 cases (or 3.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 8,000 people recovered from the virus while 835 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 229,638 of which 7,417 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 46,895. The country has 2,560 deaths from the virus – 100 in British Columbia, 73 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, six in Manitoba, 835 in Ontario, 1,515 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 24 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties stands at 285 coronavirus cases and 39 deaths. The health unit doesn’t update its information over the weekend.

The number of cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region went up another two to 90 confirmed cases on Sunday.

Students won’t be going back to school at least until the end of next month. Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Sunday that schools will remain closed until May 31 based on the advice of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

The Ontario and Quebec governments will unveil their plans this week on reopening their economies.

Canada’s chief public health officer says the sacrifices Canadians are making by staying at home are starting to pay off “as we are seeing some encouraging results.” Dr. Theresa Tam adds that the road is still long.

