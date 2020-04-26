Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday April 26, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, April 26, 2020:

There have been 13,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 476 cases (or 3.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 7,509 people recovered from the virus while 811 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 217,618 of which 8,171 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 45,354. The country has 2,465 deaths from the virus – 100 in British Columbia, 73 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, six in Manitoba, 811 in Ontario, 1,446 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 22 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties stands at 285 coronavirus cases and 39 deaths. The health unit doesn’t update its information over the weekend.

Brockville’s compost site is reopening Monday and will be open for two weeks with access on your trash collection day. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, brush is being accepted for free to “avoid the exchange of cash” and compost is available.

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands continues its burning ban. Municipal boat ramps, public parks and recreation trails remain closed. The township is using Leeds County O.P.P. to enforce boat ramp closures.

The number of cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area jumped by 10 on Saturday to a confirmed 88 cases. Most of those are due to an outbreak at a nursing home in Plantagenet. The breakdown now is 14 in the City of Cornwall, 17 in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry and 57 cases in the United Counties of Prescott-Russell.

Some front line workers will be getting temporary pandemic pay increases. Premier Doug Ford announced a $4 per hour wage increase and for employees working over 100 hours a month, they will receive $250 lump sum payments for the next four months. The temporary pay increase and monthly payments apply to staff in long term care homes, retirement homes, emergency shelters, supportive housing, social services congregate care settings, corrections institutions and youth justice facilities, home and community care workers and some staff in hospitals. The pandemic payment will also apply to front line clinical services and support services like cleaning and meal preparation.

The Ontario emergency order has been amended to allow community gardens across the province. They will be allowed, provided people practice physical distancing and do not gather in groups of more than five.

The province has extended the closure of provincial parks and conservation areas until May 31.

Canada’s chief public health officer is warning provinces not to rely on “herd immunity” to overcome coronavirus, saying there’s no proof people can’t catch the virus twice. Quebec’s premier and health director are both pushing the idea as a strategy to reopen schools.

