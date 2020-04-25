Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday April 25, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, April 25, 2020:

There have been 13,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 640 cases (or 5.0 per cent) from the previous day. There are 7,087 people recovered from the virus while 763 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 207,040 of which 5,414 have pending results.

Canada’s COVID-19 case total is 43,888. The country has 2,028 COVID-19 related deaths – 98 in British Columbia, 72 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, six in Manitoba, 763 in Ontario, 1,340 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 16 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties added another three coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 285. The number of deaths stand at 39. Of the community cases in Leeds-Grenville, 19 are in the central section (13 recovered), 11 are in the west (four recovered) and six are in the east (four recovered). The community cases don’t include long term care and retirement home cases.

The federal government has launched a rent relief program for small and medium-sized businesses.

Instead of federal government loan and deferral programs, local MP Michael Barrett says businesses needed cash in hand a month ago. Read more here.

Some upcoming performances at the Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg have been given the shepherd’s hook. The playhouse has cancelled its four-show 2020 summer season and will move those shows to 2021. So far, the fall and Christmas shows haven’t been altered.

