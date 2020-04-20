Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday April 20, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, April 20, 2020:

There have been 10,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 568 cases (or 5.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 5,209 people recovered from the virus while 553 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 156,097 of which 5,736 have pending results.

Canada’s COVID-19 case total is 34,786. The country has 1,580 COVID-19 related deaths – 78 in British Columbia, 51 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, five in Manitoba, 553 in Ontario, 877 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and nine in Nova Scotia.

The latest figures for COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties will come out at 2:30 p.m. today. The last update Friday had 247 cases in the tri-counties and 32 deaths. Not including health care workers or long term care home cases, there are roughly 34 community cases in Leeds-Grenville.

Talk is coming down to the final hours as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to figure out a way to have government meet but still respect social distancing – not having 338 MPs all in the same room. Parliament was originally supposed to start sitting today (April 20).

The head of the Ontario Medical Association says the Ontario government’s plan to advance pay to clinics will not keep them open through the pandemic. Dr. Sohail Gandhi says the clinics need grants, not loans. The advance payments – about 70 per cent of a clinic’s annual income – would have to be repaid later this year.

