Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 21, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

There have been 11,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 606 cases (or 5.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 5,515 people recovered from the virus while 584 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 164,840 of which 3,799 have pending results.

Canada’s COVID-19 case total is 36,831. The country has 1,690 COVID-19 related deaths – 86 in British Columbia, 59 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, six in Manitoba, 584 in Ontario, 939 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and nine in Nova Scotia.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit jumped by 21 over the weekend to 268 cases. There were five more deaths, bringing that total to 37. The latest deaths were in long term care homes.

Premier Doug Ford has struck a committee to look into gradually lifting some of the pandemic restrictions. But he says it has to be done slowly so there isn’t a setback of the positive work done so far by the public.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.