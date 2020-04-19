Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday April 19, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, April 19, 2020:

There have been 10,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 485 cases (or 5.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 4,875 people recovered from the virus while 514 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 146,454 of which 6,833 have pending results.

Canada’s COVID-19 case total is 33,354. The country has 1,467 COVID-19 related deaths – 78 in British Columbia, 51 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, five in Manitoba, 514 in Ontario, 805 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and seven in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region stands at 247 positive cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths.

Canada and the U.S. have reached an agreement to extend the border closure another 30 days. The original agreement was set to expire on Tuesday. The border has been closed to non-essential traffic since March 21.

The Ontario government is putting $20 million towards medical research to find a vaccine to defeat COVID-19. Researchers will be able to submit their proposals through the Ontario Together website.

A Montreal long term care home where 31 people died before it was taken over by the province is dealing with more bad news. Sixty-one of the 99 residents at the home have tested positive for coronavirus, the regional health authority said.

