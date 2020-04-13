Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday April 13, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, April 13, 2020:

There have been 7,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 401 cases (or 6.0 per cent) from the previous day. There are 3,121 people recovered from the virus while 274 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 103,165 of which 1,619 have pending results.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 24,383. The country has 717 COVID-19 related deaths – 58 in British Columbia, 44 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, four in Manitoba, 274 in Ontario, 328 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and two in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported another four confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the region to 191. There are still 15 deaths, according to the health unit’s report based on data collected as of 4 p.m. Saturday (April 11).

Almonte Country Haven in Mississippi Mills, which has been dealing with an outbreak, reported on Sunday another three deaths due to complications with COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths at the facility to 14. There are reportedly 36 residents at the home with the virus.

New York State has had its worst week yet for deaths from COVID-19. Another 758 people died, bringing the total of 9,385. But some hopeful signs as Governor Andrew Cuomo says they are flattening the curve.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of intensive care and out of the hospital after complications from COVID-19. In an Easter message, Johnson praised the National Health Service (NHS) for its battle against the virus and for saving his life.

