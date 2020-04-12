Brockville COVID-19 assessment center open during Easter weekend

BROCKVILLE – The city’s COVID-19 assessment center will still be fielding referrals and taking appointments all through the Easter holiday weekend.

It’s open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Brockville Memorial Center at 100 Magedoma Boulevard.

The criteria for testing and assessment has changed in that even if you have mild symptoms of coronavirus or are an essential worker, you should be assessed.

You have to do an online self-assessment first, here, and then follow the instructions.

If you are a patient of the Upper Canada Family Health Team and need a referral, please call 613-423-3333 between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm every day.

If you are a patient of the Leeds & Grenville Community Family Health Team, please call 613-342-4076 between 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Office is closed Good Friday and Easter Monday

If you are a patient of the Athens District Family Health Team, please call 613-924-2624. Office will be open Easter Monday only. Closed Good Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If you don’t have a doctor, call public health at 613-345-5685 or 1-800-660-5853 extension 2222 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.